Tulsa officers track down rape suspect

By Michael Purdy

An accused child predator was taken off the streets this week, after being on the run for several months.

Jamaal Gilbert is accused of raping a 14-year-old back in May. On Thursday, he was tracked down, near 38th and Skelly.

Tulsa police tell us they are relieved Gilbert has been arrested.

Gilbert has already been charged. He remains in the Tulsa County Jail.

Police report he had been a weekly member of Tulsa's Most Wanted.