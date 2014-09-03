Tulsa officers recover 100 grams of meth

By Michael Purdy

A convicted felon has found his way back to the Tulsa County Jail.



Tulsa officers served a warrant Tuesday morning at a residence on East 16th Street. During this time, they came into contact with 39-year-old Dwight McGee.



Police tell us it didn't take long for them to find illegal drugs.



"Inside the residence, officers located a brown crystalline-like substance that tested positive for the presence of meth," police said. "The suspected meth had a pre-weight near 100 grams."



Inside a safe under a bed, officers also found "a large amount of US currency and another firearm."



McGee was taken to the Tulsa County Jail. He faces multiple counts including trafficking and possession of a firearm.





