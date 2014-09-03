Follow us on

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Tulsa officers recover 100 grams of meth

Suspect is said to be a felon

TPD Badge
TPD Badge courtesy of Facebook.com

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A convicted felon has found his way back to the Tulsa County Jail.

Tulsa officers served a warrant Tuesday morning at a residence on East 16th Street.  During this time, they came into contact with 39-year-old Dwight McGee.

Police tell us it didn't take long for them to find illegal drugs.

"Inside the residence, officers located a brown crystalline-like substance that tested positive for the presence of meth," police said.  "The suspected meth had a pre-weight near 100 grams."

Inside a safe under a bed, officers also found "a large amount of US currency and another firearm."

McGee was taken to the Tulsa County Jail.  He faces multiple counts including trafficking and possession of a firearm.


[Information from arrest and booking report]

