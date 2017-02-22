By Michael Purdy

It was a scary situation for one Tulsa mother on Tuesday.



KRMG's told she received a call from her children's school informing her nobody had picked them up. When the mother returned home, the garage was open and her 3-year-old was missing.



Tulsa officers arrived at the scene on South 98th East Avenue and were able to find the child sleeping "on the brick fireplace face down."



They also found the nanny, Raela Baxter, passed out. The nanny was supposed to pick up the children from school and watch the little child.



"The defendant (Baxter) stated she had meth and a pipe in her purse," police said. "Officers located a baggy with crystal substance and a pipe in her purse. The crystal substance tested presumptive positive for meth and weighed .92 grams."



Baxter was then taken into custody and questioned.



"The defendant also stated that she lost custody of her own children and that the children's parents were aware of her drug history and past child custody issues and still allowed her to be the sole caregiver for the family's six children."



Baxter was booked into the Tulsa County jail on counts of child neglect and possession of a controlled drug.





[Information from arrest and booking report]