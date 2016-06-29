Tulsa mayor GT Bynum to deliver Ted Talk in D.C.

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
TULSA, Ok —
Mayor GT Bynum is heading to the nation’s capitol to tout the city of Tulsa.
Bynum will join the likes of Philippe Cousteau Jr., former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, and former White House staffer John Bridgeland.
The session is focused on how to build a better country for the next decade. Bynum and Tulsa were chosen because the city is seen to be working together in a time of division.
“It makes me excited” Bynum told KRMG news. “Because I can see something special is happening here in Tulsa while there’s a partisan national environment.”
Bynum told us the interest is gratifying and timely. “It’s the spirit we talked about in the campaign,” he began. “I want us to be a national leader, I want us to be a city people around the country are taking note of. After a pause Bynum chucked and added “I just didn’t think it would happen so early.”
The mayor will also discuss the city's movement toward measuring goals and progress to track the success and failure of programs and ideas.
Bynum will speak Thursday at Washington’s Newseum.
