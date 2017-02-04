Follow us on

Posted: 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

Tulsa man reportedly caught harboring teenagers

Officers found two girls and one boy

Powell
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A Tulsa man was taken into custody this week, after officers served a warrant at his home.

The incident happened near 52nd and Riverside.  

Damon Powell is accused of harboring three teenage runaways.  KRMG's told officers found two girls and one boy.    

One of his neighbors tells us he knew something wrong was going on at the residence.  

"At different times, there were 10-15 kids running around the yard here," the neighbor said.  

Officers recovered drug paraphernalia and stolen items inside the home.  There is now an eviction notice on the door of the house.  

Powell was taken to the Tulsa County Jail.  

