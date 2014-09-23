Tulsa has lowest gasoline prices in nation

By Don Bishop

The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline fell just over 1 cent nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.36.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says the drop mostly results from a dip in crude oil prices.

She also says the current price is 46 cents a gallon above what it was a year ago.

The lowest average price for gas was found in Tulsa at $1.98 a gallon.