Tulsa is a good place to get married

By Steve Berg

If you're looking for one of the best cities to get married in, you're already HERE.

Tulsa ranks pretty high on the list from WalletHub.com, number 36 out of 150.

The site looked at three main factors: the cost of the wedding, the number of wedding venues like churches and chapels, and the number of nearby attractions.

That last factor is no doubt the reason why Vegas and Orlando ranked in the top 5.

Atlanta, Tampa, and Cincinnati are in the top 5 too.

