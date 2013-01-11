Follow us on

Posted: 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Tulsa Golden Corral manager arrested on sexual battery complaint

He's a hold for ICE

TPD Patch
Russell Mills
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A 39-year-old manager at the Golden Corral near 21st and Memorial was recently arrested, after allegedly touching a female employee inappropriately.

Police report Julio Lara reportedly touched the employee inside a closet.  She told him to stop, but he didn't.

Lara has since admitted to touching the girl, who is under 17.

One resident we spoke to says this type of thing should never happen to our youth.

"It's very incorrect to even think or do, to a younger generation," the male resident said. 

Lara has since been terminated from the restaurant.  Police are interviewing other employees to see if there are more victims.

His mugshot isn't available on the Tulsa County Jail website because he's a hold for ICE.

