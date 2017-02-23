Tulsa chef busted for crimes against nature

By Michael Purdy

Warning...This story is graphic in nature.



It's a disturbing story out of Tulsa involving an area chef.



KRMG has learned 28-year-old Daniel Witwer was arrested on Wednesday for rape by instrumentation and crimes against nature, or bestiality.



"The female victim stated that on approximately 2-15-2017, she woke up with severe vaginal and anal pain," police said. "Several days later, she looked through the suspect's phone to attempt to locate any evidence of what might have occurred. The victim stated that she observed several videos and multiple images of the suspect penetrating her vaginally and anally with several objects."



From there, the victim sent those videos to her phone and brought the evidence to police.



Witwer was tracked down and arrested.



"Daniel Witwer admitted to inserting three separate items into the victim's vagina and anus while she was unconscious," police said. "Daniel Witwer also admitted that he placed peanut butter on the victim's vagina and had the dog lick it off. "



He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.





[Information from arrest and booking report]



[Job title from his Facebook page]