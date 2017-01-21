Tulsa detention officer taken into custody

By Michael Purdy

A detention officer is getting a different perspective of the Tulsa County Jail.

KRMG is told Dominick Angora showed up to work on Friday and was taken into custody. Sheriff's office reports Angora is accused of giving contraband to inmates.

He faces multiple charges including possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a scheduled II drug and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Angora wasn't employed for very long. He gained the job back in November and was fired after getting arrested.

