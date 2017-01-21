Follow us on

Posted: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

Tulsa detention officer taken into custody

He reportedly gave contraband to inmates

Angora
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A detention officer is getting a different perspective of the Tulsa County Jail.

KRMG is told Dominick Angora showed up to work on Friday and was taken into custody.  Sheriff's office reports Angora is accused of giving contraband to inmates.

He faces multiple charges including possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a scheduled II drug and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Angora wasn't employed for very long.  He gained the job back in November and was fired after getting arrested.  

KRMG will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.

