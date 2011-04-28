Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Tulsa detectives are looking for a well-dressed burglar

Suspect could be connected to other cases

Tulsa police car
File photo
Tulsa police car

Suspect photo
Courtesy of FOX23 News
Suspect

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Tulsa detectives are looking for a well-dressed male.

The incident happened at the Perfect Carwash, near 21st and Garnett.  Police report the suspect paid for a car wash and then broke into the money machine.

The owner of the car wash summed up the whole situation.

"It's just frustrating," the owner said.

The thief was said to be sporting a suit and a man bun.  He was driving a Ford Fusion.

Police believe the suspect may be connected to other cases.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

