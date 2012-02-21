Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

Tulsa criminal finds unique way to break into vehicles

So far, he's still on the loose

Tulsa police car
Shelby Travis
File photo

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Sometimes, no matter what you do, a criminal will still find a way to break into your vehicle. 

The latest example happened recently, near 91st and Harvard. 

Tulsa police tell us a thief used an unusual method to break into cars.

"He uses a window punch or possibly some kind of lever to make the window break," police said.  "Then he takes the window out of the window frame, almost like a sheet."

The suspect then dived into the vehicle head-first, to find items to steal.  It's believed he didn't open the door after taking out the window because he didn't want to set off the alarm. 

The suspect did get away. 

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

