Tulsa County suspect will spend life in prison

By Michael Purdy

We have updated information regarding the fatal shooting death of a 14-year-old girl back in 2014.

Tulsa County court records show Travis Lozada was sentenced this week to life without parole for April Montano's death.

The assistant district attorney tells us justice was served.

"This is one of the most horrible cases involving just average citizens going about their everyday," the ADA said.

The incident happened on the Gilcrease Expressway. It's believed the suspects were trying to rob the family.

Lozada is the second person to be convicted in connection with the fatal shooting.