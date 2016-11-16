Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tulsa County suspect will spend life in prison

April Montano was killed in 2014

View Larger
Gavel
Youtube.com
Gavel

Related

Local case being investigated as attempted murder/suicide
Man enters blind plea for child abuse murder
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

We have updated information regarding the fatal shooting death of a 14-year-old girl back in 2014.

Tulsa County court records show Travis Lozada was sentenced this week to life without parole for April Montano's death.  

The assistant district attorney tells us justice was served. 

"This is one of the most horrible cases involving just average citizens going about their everyday," the ADA said.

 The incident happened on the Gilcrease Expressway.  It's believed the suspects were trying to rob the family.  

Lozada is the second person to be convicted in connection with the fatal shooting.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 