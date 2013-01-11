Tulsa Chinese restaurant gets hit by armed robber

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa detectives are looking for a Chinese restaurant armed robbery suspect.

The incident happened Monday evening, near Pine and Lewis.

Police report the suspect walked into the No. 1 Kitchen, pulled out a gun and robbed the store. No one was hurt during the robbery.

We do know employees hit their panic button, but no one came to their rescue until a customer arrived much later.

So far, a description of the suspect hasn't been released.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.