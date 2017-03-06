Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

STORMCENTER

NWS issues Tornado Watch for NE Oklahoma counties until 3:00 a.m.

    Posted: 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017

    Trying to live like an adult? These classes will help

    We need classes?

    Checkbook
    mensatic/Morguefile
    File photo

    Related

    Woman searches for writer of apology note for stolen wind chime with touching message
    City employee sets up secret bedroom in government building
    Jimmy Buffett to open Margaritaville retirement community
    Democratic Senators call for release of visitor records at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
    This hilarious new ‘giraffe baby watch’ camera is cracking people up

    By Cox Media Group

    NORTH BEND, Ore. —

    A library in Oregon is teaching classes on how to live like an adult for those who may need a little extra help.

    The North Bend Public Library started a new program called Adulting 101, primarily for those between 16 and 25 and people starting to leave home, KCBY reported.

    Classes range from financial advice to searching for a job, and learning how to do basic handy work.

    >> Read more trending news  

    The first class last month covered easy cooking skills and how to get creative with cooking in a dorm room. One of the recipes included in that class was making grilled cheese with an iron.

    Be sure to stop by for Financial know-how  on 3.18 @ 4:30 in the Big Meeting Room!

    Posted by North Bend Public Library on Thursday, March 2, 2017

    Other classes will teach skills like balancing a checkbook, setting a budget and building credit.

    Classes are scheduled to run throughout the summer.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     