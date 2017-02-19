Trump's comments about Sweden confuse Swedes

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

During a speech at Saturday night’s rally in Florida, President Donald Trump mentioned several countries that were having security issues — including Sweden, which apparently surprised the Swedes, BuzzFeed reported.

>> UPDATE: Trump clarifies 'last night in Sweden' comment

Speaking before a raucous, enthusiastic and cheering crowd in Melbourne, Trump said “we’ve got to keep our country safe.”

“You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible,” Trump said. “You look at what’s happening in Brussels, you look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice, take a look at Paris.”

On Twitter, Swedes seemed confused.

“Ask your president what happened in Sweden yesterday,” Jens Lennarttson tweeted. “We missed it.”

Soon, #LastNightInSweden and #swedenincident began to trend on Twitter. People started tweeting to @Sweden, which is run by a different citizen each week, for answers. School librarian Emma Johansson was at the controls during Trump’s speech, and she assured tweeters that all was well in Sweden.

Johansson was referencing an interview that Fox News host Tucker Carlson ran on Friday night's broadcast of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" with documentarian and media personality Ami Horowitz, who presented a clip from a new film documenting alleged violence committed by refugees in Sweden. The segment went on extensively about a supposed crime surge in Sweden and its links to immigrant populations, Business Insider reported.

Johansson later said she compiled several tweets and provided a link to them.

As night turned to morning in Scandanavia, some Swedes used sarcasm to assure the rest of the world that all was well in their country.