Trump slams Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka's brand

FILE - In this May 13, 2016 file photo, the Nordstrom logo is displayed above the post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Nordstrom shares sunk after President Trump tweeted that the department store chain had treated his daughter Ivanka “so unfairly” when it announced last week that it would stop selling Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessory line. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Ivanka Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, arrives at Trump Tower in New York. Nordstrom shares sunk after President Trump tweeted that the department store chain had treated his daughter “so unfairly” when it announced last week that it would stop selling Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessory line. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

By Steve Berg

President Trump tweets a response to Nordstrom after it dropped his daughter's brand.

The upscale department store chain says its decision was based purely on sales performance, but the President tweeted, "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

Neimann Marcus and Belk stores have also dropped Ivanka branded merchandise, as well as the Home Shopping Network and the ShopStyle search engine.

A group called "Grab Your Wallet" has been urging shoppers to boycott companies that carry the Trump family's brands and putting pressure on stores to drop them.

