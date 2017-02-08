Trump slams Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka's brand

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By Steve Berg
President Trump tweets a response to Nordstrom after it dropped his daughter's brand.
The upscale department store chain says its decision was based purely on sales performance, but the President tweeted, "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"
Neimann Marcus and Belk stores have also dropped Ivanka branded merchandise, as well as the Home Shopping Network and the ShopStyle search engine.
A group called "Grab Your Wallet" has been urging shoppers to boycott companies that carry the Trump family's brands and putting pressure on stores to drop them.
