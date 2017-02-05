Trump shares fake news story on Facebook

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump listens to remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast February 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. Every U.S. president since Dwight Eisenhower has addressed the annual event. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump, critical of the media -- even calling CNN fake news -- shared a fabricated news story on his Facebook page Thursday.

As of Sunday evening, the post which read: “Smart” with a link to a story indicating Kuwait has imposed its own travel ban, was still published on Trump’s page.

The story, published by the Jordanian website Al Bawaba, said “Syrians, Iraqis, Iranians, Pakistanis and Afghans” would not be allowed into the country is not true, Kuwaiti officials told Reuters.

Kuwait "categorically denies these claims and affirms that these reported nationalities have big communities in Kuwait and enjoy full rights," a ministry spokesman told state news agency KUNA on Friday.