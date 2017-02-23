Trump, new DNC chair Tom Perez tangle on Twitter

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
Moments after announcing he wouldn’t attend the 2017 White House Correspondent’s Dinner, President Donald Trump made his first public statement on the election of former Labor Secretary Tom Perez to be the new head of the Democratic National Committee.
Perez was elected Saturday afternoon. He soon named Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota, to be the committee’s deputy chair.
“Congratulations to Thomas Perez, who has just been named Chairman of the DNC. I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!” Trump wrote.
">February 25, 2017
Perez quickly shot back.
"Call me Tom. And don't get too happy. @keithellison and I, and Democrats united across the country, will be your worst nightmare," Perez tweeted.
">February 25, 2017
Early Sunday, Trump weighed in again.
"The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally 'rigged.' Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!" Trump tweeted, referring to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
">February 26, 2017
