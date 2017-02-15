Trump meets with retailers to talk 'border tax'

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with retail industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Steve Berg

President Trump met Wednesday with leaders from major retailers like Target and Best Buy, who are worried about the proposed 'border tax.'

The execs say the meeting with Mr. Trump was productive, but didn't give any details.

In case you weren't aware, it's pretty tough to find clothes and electronics made in the U.S.A., so places like the Gap and Best Buy would be hit hard by a border tax.

And they say they might have little choice but to raise prices for consumers.

A border tax is key to House Republicans' plan to offset proposed tax cuts.

President Trump hasn't said a lot about the plan, but told the Wall Street Journal he thinks it's "too complicated".

