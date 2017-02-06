Trump immigration ban hearing will be live streamed

FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2014, file photo, Circuit Judge William A. Fletcher, right, questions Asst. U.S. Atty. Merry Chan about Barry Bonds' conviction before an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. The federal appellate court is hearing arguments whether to reinstate President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear an hour-long oral argument Tuesday at 3 p.m. Pacific Time (6 p.m. ET) over a restraining order that shut down President Donald Trump’s immigration travel ban.

The judges will be hearing from both the U.S. Justice Department and from attorneys representing the state of Washington.

The restraining order was put into place on Friday after Washington requested the immigration ban be halted because it was damaging the state.

A federal district judge ruled that Washington, along with Minnesota who joined in on the suit, had standing to request the TRO, and it was granted.

Starting at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET), you can click here for the live stream of the arguments.