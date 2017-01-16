Triple homicide near Apache and MLK Boulevard

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
By Don Bishop
A woman calls 911 to report three people had been shot inside a house.
Tulsa police got the call around 1:45 a.m. Monday.
The woman told dispatchers that they had been robbed and someone was killed.
The victims, two men and a woman, were found in a bedroom and in a living room at 200 East 29 Street North, near Apache Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The Tulsa Fire Department and EMSA ambulance were cancelled when police determined that the victims at the scene were deceased.
Two of the victims were identified as being a woman and her son.
The witness was unable to provide information on a getaway vehicle.
