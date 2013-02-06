Trial for Cedric Poore may continue into next week

By Don Bishop

The murder trial for the brother of a man convicted of executing four women will drag into next week.

The jury is back in court today after the defense wrapped up their case Thursday.

Cedric Poore is on trial in the wake of his brother's conviction for killing the women in 2013.

Prosecutors believe Cedric Poore murdered twin sisters and robbed two other women at the Fairmont Terrace apartments near 61st and Peoria.

James Poore received life without parole nine months ago.

A key witness for the defense is a DNA expert, but she will not be available for testimony until next week.