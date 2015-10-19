Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Traffic stop may have prevented future crimes

Two people were taken into custody

Sand Springs Police Department
Courtesy SSPD
By Michael Purdy

Sand Springs, Okla. —

A recent traffic stop for a broken tail light, resulted in Sand Springs officers finding syringes and meth inside a vehicle.

Police say they also recovered a hidden gun and different costume masks, which is definitely suspicious.  

"That may be one of those deals where we prevented a crime later on," police said.  

The suspects had Spider-Man, Ghost Face and skull masks.  Investigators believe they could have been used for future robberies.  

Since both Zackery Lawson and Bryce Mitchell are convicted felons, it's not legal for either to have a gun.  They were both arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

No word on how much meth was recovered.  

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

