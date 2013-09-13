By Don Bishop

Dangling electric lines and a listing power pole kept traffic from driving on East Pine Street near 193rd East Avenue early Tuesday.

Several PSO customers were without power after the lines were reorted to be near the ground around 12:45 a.m.

An electric power pole connecting the lines was listing.

The National Weather Service clocked winds at up to 43 miles per hour near the scene.

PSO crews had power restored to customers in the area within three hours, but traffic control signals were not functioning at Pine and 193 East Avenue.

Authorities say the wires to the signals had been burned by the power outage.