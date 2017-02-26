Follow us on

Posted: 4:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

Trader Joe's recalls apple sauce for glass

Find out what to look for

trader joe's
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Trader Joe's. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Grocery chain Trader Joe’s says it is recalling certain varieties of its apple sauce because of the potential presence of glass.

The First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce best before Aug. 8; Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce best before Oct. 6; and All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce best before Dec. 16 have been removed from shelves and destroyed.

“If you purchased any of these Unsweetened Apple Sauce products with the affected codes, please do not eat it,” the company said in a release. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

