TPS mourns the death of gym teacher

By Michael Purdy

A beloved gym teacher at Hoover Elementary passed away this week.

This comes after Krista Hutcherson missed school on Monday and Tuesday due to "flu-like" symptoms. So far, the cause of her death hasn't been released.

Her students tell us she always had a smile on her face and a place for them in her heart.

"She wasn't a normal teacher," one young student said. "We all loved her and she loved me."

Tulsa Public Schools released a statement: