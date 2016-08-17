TPS mourns the death of gym teacher

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
A beloved gym teacher at Hoover Elementary passed away this week.
This comes after Krista Hutcherson missed school on Monday and Tuesday due to "flu-like" symptoms. So far, the cause of her death hasn't been released.
Her students tell us she always had a smile on her face and a place for them in her heart.
"She wasn't a normal teacher," one young student said. "We all loved her and she loved me."
Tulsa Public Schools released a statement:
"We are all deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Hoover Elementary teacher Kristin Hutcherson. Kristin was an beloved member of the Hoover family. She was dedicated teacher, treasured friend and colleague, and devoted mother, wife, and daughter. This is an incredibly difficult time for all those who knew and loved her, and we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers. Right now, what matters most is that we do all that we can to support Kristin’s family, friends, and loved ones through this heartbreaking tragedy.
In difficult situations like this one, our Office of Student and Family Support Services responds immediately to provide support to staff and make referrals to our Employee Assistance Program. Students often look to their teachers to help make sense of information that can seem unimaginable, and our counselors and social workers assist teachers with age-appropriate ways to have these difficult conversations. Our team members can also provide on-site counseling for students and teachers who need it, as well as give referrals for longer term services. Our network support services team has been at Hoover since the early morning, and we will continue to work with school leaders, teachers, and students for as long as necessary."
