TPD: Three armed robberies may be connected

By Don Bishop

Tulsa police say three armed robberies may involve the same culprits that were arrested later near Admiral and Sheridan.

The bandits caught the woman outside of the Nite Trips strip bar near 41st and Sheridan about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

TPD Captain Malcolm Williams said the victim was "leaving work and heading out to her car...approached by two black men. One of the men produced a hand gun and pointed it towards her."

She was terrorized and took a while to calm down when police arrived. The men "took her purse and a bag."

I'm told it's possible those suspects went on to rob three other victims later at the Greens of Bedford apartments near 61st and Highway 169.

Three additional victims were robbed at the Golden Saddle restaurant near Admiral and Sheridan.

Three suspects were arrested afer a short foot chase.

Capt. Williams said that police detectives will determine whether all of the robberies were committed by the suspects, estimated to be between 19 and 21 years of age.