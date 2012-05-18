TPD, sheriff's office arrest speeding suspect

By Don Bishop

A man has a police dog bite after he runs away during a traffic stop.

The trouble for 20-year old Joshua Burris continued around 1:15 a.m. Thursday when a Tulsa County deputy tried to stop him for a traffic offense.

Then came a 70 miles per hour chase near 5400 North Peoria Avenue, followed by a call-out for Tulsa police.

I'm told Burris fled on foot.

"Using their helicopter and a canine unit we were able to find the driver and place him into custody," Tulsa County Sheriff's Captain John Bryant said.

That's with the help of the canine, biting Burris on the arm.

He was taken to the hospital and then to jail.