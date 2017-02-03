Follow us on

Posted: 1:35 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

TPD searching for missing teenager

18-year old female missing since Wednesday

Christle Bennett
TPD
Christle Bennett

By Don Bishop

Tulsa police are searching for a missing 18-year old girl.

Christle Bennett is bipolar and has attention deficit disorder.

She was last seen Wednesday near 6100 South Utica Avenue and was wearing a black backpack and  had a wheeled suitcase.

Christle has short, blonde hair and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know where she is, call Tulsa police.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

