TPD: Female robbery victim 'shaken up'

By Don Bishop

A woman is shaken up when a robber comes out of the bushes near 61st and Peoria.

The victim was walking to her apartment at Wedgewood Court near 1100 East 61 Street when a man with a gun demanded that she hand over her belongings.

"He was dressed in dark clothing and he had his face concealed," Tulsa Police Corporal Ian Adair told KRMG News.

She surrendered her purse and the guy fled.

"She was pretty shaken up but she didn't have any physical injuries."

The robbery was reported at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday.