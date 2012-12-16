Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

TPD: Female robbery victim 'shaken up'

Man with gun confronted her near 61st and Peoria

View Larger
Tulsa police logo

By Don Bishop

A woman is shaken up when a robber comes out of the bushes near 61st and Peoria.

The victim was walking to her apartment at Wedgewood Court near 1100 East 61 Street when a man with a gun demanded that she hand over her belongings.

"He was dressed in dark clothing and he had his face concealed," Tulsa Police Corporal Ian Adair told KRMG News.

She surrendered her purse and the guy fled.

"She was pretty shaken up but she didn't have any physical injuries."

The robbery was reported at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 