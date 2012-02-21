TPD cruiser stolen, ditched

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:31 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Don Bishop
A Tulsa police car is in a ditch after a carjacking.
Someone took a car from a driver at a residence in the unit block of South Gillette Avenue near East Admiral Boulevard and South Lewis Avenue around 11:22 p.m. Sunday and that started a chase.
Several police cars and the police helicopter followed the driver until the chase ended about thirty minutes later near 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue.
The driver ran away, then came back and stole the police car.
That's when the stolen car driver ran away on foot.
The police car wound up in a ditch, but no one was hurt.
No one has been arrested.
