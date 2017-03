By Don Bishop

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS A TORNADO WATCH, IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 A.M. WEDNESDAY.

THE COUNTIES AFFECTED BY THE WATCH INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING: ADAIR, CHEROKEE, CRAIG, CREEK, DELAWARE, MAYES, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKMULGEE, OSAGE, OTTAWA, PAWNEE, ROGERS, TULSA, WAGONER AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.

A TORNADO WATCH MEANS THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR TORNADO DEVELOPMENT.

IT IS NOT A WARNING.

NEWS 1023 AND AM 740 WILL ACTIVATE THE KRMG STORM CENTER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.