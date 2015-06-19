Toby Keith: I won't apologize for Trump inauguration performance

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 8:43 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
Cox Media Group
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
In his response to critics of his decision to perform as part of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, country singer Toby Keith isn’t backing down or apologizing.
“I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military,” Keith said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.”
Keith has faced backlash since it was announced that he will perform Thursday – the night before Trump is sworn into office – at the Lincoln Memorial, but it looks like he’s shaking off the haters. He will be joined at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” by 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, The Piano Guys and the Frontmen of Country. The Radio City Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Jackie Evancho are also set to perform during the inauguration festivities.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}