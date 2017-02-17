Three officers open fire on suspect after pursuit

By Russell Mills

Three Tulsa police officers opened fire on a suspect at the end of a pursuit early Friday evening, and KRMG has confirmed the suspect died from his wounds.

It began with an attempt by the Northeast Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force to serve a warrant on the suspect near 61st and Memorial about 5:00 p.m.

He saw the officers and ran for it, but found himself blocked in by police cars and stop sticks near 45th and Mingo.

At that point, he pulled into a parking lot and exited his car.

Witness Bill Jackson, who works nearby, told KRMG what happened next.

"I watched him exit the vehicle, he had something on him, he was charging officers, and they unloaded their gun on him," Jackson said. "He made it about to the trunk of his car when they dropped him."

TPD Officer Demita Kinard told KRMG the suspect was armed with a knife when he exited his vehicle.

"He got out of the car with the knife," she said, adding that "we had three officers discharge their weapon."

The names of the suspect, and the officers involved, have not been released.

Kinard confirmed the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 6:00 p.m.