Three children abandoned at Santa Claus display

Three young children are lucky to be okay, after reportedly being abandoned by their caretaker Thursday night.

The incident happened at a business near the intersection of Hillside Drive and Bass Pro Drive.

"The business' staff had been caring for three small children, ages 6, 6, and 7 after being abandoned by their caretaker at the Santa Claus display," Broken Arrow police said. "Officers eventually located the caretaker, who was intoxicated on CDS (controlled dangerous substance)."

Hailey Jean Daniels was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail. She faces a count of child endangerment.

The three children were taken into protective custody, just days before Christmas.