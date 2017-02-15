Thieves target Broken Arrow homes

By Skyler Cooper

Multiple break-ins have recently been reported in a Broken Arrow community.

The most recent case happened Monday night in the New Bedford neighborhood.

Amanda Jones told KRMG she woke up Tuesday to find her garage had been broken into and several itmes stolen.

"The garage was wide open and the dirt bikes were gone." Jones said.

Two dirtbikes, fishing gear and Christmas decorations were all taken.

"You could see tire tracks in the grass." Jones added.

Jones told KRMG many of her neighbors were recently burglarized as well. Other cases were reported in a neighborhood near 51st and Lynn Lane.

Jones said she'd like to see the thieves caught, but she really just wants her sons' dirt bikes back.

"I want to get them back for them... Both the boys are just heartbroken and devastated." Jones said.

Anyone with information should call the Broken Arrow Police Department.