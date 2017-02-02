Thieves reportedly caught stealing copper, aluminum

By Michael Purdy

Crews recently used aluminum wires to get the lights back on at I-244, between Peoria and Lewis.

However, Robert McKibben and John Nelson were allegedly caught Tuesday night stealing the wiring. Now, crews will have to fix the lights again.

One driver has a message to the thieves playing havoc with lights in and around Tulsa.

"It's just not appreciated," the driver said. "It would be great if they would stop doing that and get a job."

Officers recovered the stolen aluminum and copper where McKibben and Nelson were staying.

The City of Tulsa is studying this arrest to see what can be improved to keep people from stealing the wires.