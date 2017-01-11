Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Thief steals wedding ring, avoids dogs

So far, no arrests have been made

Police lights
DIMPICTURES / Flickr
Police lights

By Michael Purdy

Wagoner County, Okla. —

A Wagoner County family is pleading for a burglar to return a very special item...a wedding ring. 

It was recently taken from a home near 131st and Oneta, during the morning hours.  The suspect even managed to avoid dogs inside the residence.

One of the victims tells us they're not the only home to be hit lately.

"There has been quite a number that have been broken into, in this area," the victim said. 

Another house on the street was hit just a few hours later.  Investigators won't say if the crimes are connected. 

Deputies report they have seen an increase in burglaries in that area lately.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is asked to call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office. 

