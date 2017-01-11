Thief outsmarted by power outage

By Michael Purdy

Somebody broke into the Church's Chicken near Admiral and Sheridan Friday night, but the thief ran into a problem.

Restaurant management tell us the business had a power outage at the time due to heating and cooling issues.

He reportedly got into the business, by smashing glass with a rock. The thief tried to take cash from the register, but failed when the register wouldn't open because of the outage.

Police report the suspect left the business with nothing.

A description of the suspect hasn't been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.