Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Thief outsmarted by power outage

So far, he's still on the loose

View Larger
Police lights
DIMPICTURES / Flickr
Police lights

Related

Local Walgreen's employee helps police with thief
Thief steals officer's uniform from Philadelphia courthouse
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Somebody broke into the Church's Chicken near Admiral and Sheridan Friday night, but the thief ran into a problem.  

Restaurant management tell us the business had a power outage at the time due to heating and cooling issues.

He reportedly got into the business, by smashing glass with a rock.  The thief tried to take cash from the register, but failed when the register wouldn't open because of the outage.  

Police report the suspect left the business with nothing.  

A description of the suspect hasn't been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 