Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

These jobs are disappearing fast

Technology is often the main reason

View Larger
bank-teller-1725x810_27503
Inc.com

Related

View Larger
Passport photo
 
KRMG Facebook
Follow KRMG on Twitter

By Steve Berg

We've got the list from CheatSheet.com of some middle-class jobs that are disappearing fast.

Bad news if you're a bank teller or a travel agent.

Most people can take of that stuff themselves online these days. 

Technology has also taken a bite out of manufacturing jobs, thanks to computer-controlled machines.

And the printing industry is hurting as more people read e-books.

Watch repair is running out of time, since most people use their cell phones as watches now.

And some jobs are disappearing simply because of budget cuts, like postal workers, train engineers, and home economics teachers.

Click here to read more from CheatSheet.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 