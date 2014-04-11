These jobs are disappearing fast

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Steve Berg
We've got the list from CheatSheet.com of some middle-class jobs that are disappearing fast.
Bad news if you're a bank teller or a travel agent.
Most people can take of that stuff themselves online these days.
Technology has also taken a bite out of manufacturing jobs, thanks to computer-controlled machines.
And the printing industry is hurting as more people read e-books.
Watch repair is running out of time, since most people use their cell phones as watches now.
And some jobs are disappearing simply because of budget cuts, like postal workers, train engineers, and home economics teachers.
