These are the most common language mistakes

By Steve Berg

We all know a member of the "grammar police," and they'll LOVE this list.

Business Insider says language experts have compiled a list of the most common words that are misused in the English language.

Some examples include adverse and averse. Adverse means bad. Averse just means you're not inclined to do something.

Bemused means bewildered. It doesn't mean amused.

And hone means to sharpen. It doesn't mean to home in or focus on something.

