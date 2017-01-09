Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

These are the most common language mistakes

Do you 'appraise' someone or 'apprise' them?

View Larger
dictionary
 

Related

View Larger
dictionary photo
 
KRMG Instagram
KRMG Podcasts

By Steve Berg

We all know a member of the "grammar police," and they'll LOVE this list.

Business Insider says language experts have compiled a list of the most common words that are misused in the English language.

Some examples include adverse and averse. Adverse means bad. Averse just means you're not inclined to do something.

Bemused means bewildered. It doesn't mean amused.

And hone means to sharpen. It doesn't mean to home in or focus on something.

Click here to see more examples from the list.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 