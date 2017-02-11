Texas Republicans pushing new anti-abortion legislation

Pro-choice demonstrator Brenda Zee, right, confronts anti-abortion activist Susan Sutherland, of Colorado Right to Life, during a rally in front of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Anti-abortion activists emboldened by the new administration of President Donald Trump staged rallies around the country Saturday calling for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

By Glenn Schroeder

Undeterred by a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down sweeping abortion restrictions that were sold as protecting women's health, Texas Republicans are pushing new measures pitched as protecting fetuses, with a hopeful eye toward Washington.

New anti-abortion measures are moving through the Legislature - where Democrats are virtually powerless to stop them - and opponents see a shift in GOP strategy after last year's 5-3 Supreme Court ruling that rejected the state's claims of trying to safeguard women and dismantled a 2013 law that prompted many of the state's abortion clinics to close.

A state Senate committee on Wednesday will begin hearing three anti-abortion measures, none of which claim to be aimed at protecting women's health.

And with the Supreme Court apparently set to become more socially conservative under President Donald Trump, Republicans say there is a new opportunity.

"You would be almost remiss and neglectful, in my opinion, not to push that envelope going forward knowing what's coming up," Republican state Sen. Charles Perry said.

The newest Texas proposals would toughen regulations on what happens to a fetus both before and after an abortion.