Texas boy finds rattlesnake in toilet

Almost 25 rattlesnakes, like this one, were found infesting a home in Jones County, Texas.

By Steve Berg

A boy in Abilene, Texas finds a rattlesnake in the toilet, but Business Insider reports that was only the beginning!

The boy's mom killed the snake in the toilet with a shovel, but when they called a pest control service, they found 23 more nearby.

13 were in a nearby cellar, and ten more were right under the house.

Experts say rattlesnakes tend to cluster together during winter to keep warm.

And they're secretive by nature.

They were able to remove the other snakes without killing them and took them a safer location.

