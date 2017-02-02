Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Texas boy finds rattlesnake in toilet

Pest control company then finds 23 more nearby

Rattlesnake
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Almost 25 rattlesnakes, like this one, were found infesting a home in Jones County, Texas.

Rattlesnake photo
David McNew
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
By Steve Berg

A boy in Abilene, Texas finds a rattlesnake in the toilet, but Business Insider reports that was only the beginning!

The boy's mom killed the snake in the toilet with a shovel, but when they called a pest control service, they found 23 more nearby.

13 were in a nearby cellar, and ten more were right under the house.

Experts say rattlesnakes tend to cluster together during winter to keep warm. 

And they're secretive by nature.

They were able to remove the other snakes without killing them and took them a safer location.

