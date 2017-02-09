Tesla child seats cause kidnapping report

By Steve Berg

Tesla cars with their electric-powered engines, are known for being different.

But apparently not a lot of people know the hatchback-style trunk has two rear-facing bucket seats.

And BGR News reports that when a bystander in Santa Clarita Valley County, California saw a person putting a child in the trunk, they mistook it for a kidnapping and called police.

The driver was actually held at gunpoint while they sorted it out.

A Sheriff's Office Lieutenant said, "We're not Tesla experts."

