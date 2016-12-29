Teenager reportedly impersonates FBI agent in Tulsa

By Michael Purdy

An 18-year-old high school student learned why fibbing and prostitution will get you into a lot of trouble.

Tulsa undercover officers were setting up a sting at a hotel near 81st and Mingo Wednesday night, when they heard about Anthony Harris. Police say Harris was allegedly posing as an FBI agent in order to get free services from prostitutes.

The officers contacted Harris and he kept the scheme going.

"Subject stated he was a federal agent and stated he would arrest us if we did not have sex with him," police said.

Harris was then arrested himself and taken to the Tulsa County Jail. He faces multiple counts including false impersonation of a peace officer and solicit act of prostitution.

[Information from arrest and booking report]