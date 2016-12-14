Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

Teenager gets hit by vehicle in Tulsa

Driver is still on the loose

Ambulance
MattGush
(Getty File Photo)

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Update:  We have new information regarding the teen who was hit overnight by a vehicle. 

KRMG has learned the victim is in an induced coma following the auto-pedestrian collision. 

 

 

Original:  Tulsa officers are investigating an overnight hit-and-run auto-pedestrian collision.

The incident happened near 31st and Mingo.

Police report an 16-year-old was walking in the middle of th road, when he was hit.  His mother tells us her son has autism.

The driver didn't stick around the scene to help.  KRMG's told the suspect was driving a white Chevy Tahoe.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

