Teenager gets hit by vehicle in Tulsa

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
Update: We have new information regarding the teen who was hit overnight by a vehicle.
KRMG has learned the victim is in an induced coma following the auto-pedestrian collision.
Original: Tulsa officers are investigating an overnight hit-and-run auto-pedestrian collision.
The incident happened near 31st and Mingo.
Police report an 16-year-old was walking in the middle of th road, when he was hit. His mother tells us her son has autism.
The driver didn't stick around the scene to help. KRMG's told the suspect was driving a white Chevy Tahoe.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information regarding the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}