Alyssa Elkins, 16, uses a Taser on Newark Police Sgt. Doug Bline at the Newark police headquarters in Ohio on Jan. 29, 2017. (Alan Miller/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An Ohio teen with leukemia has fulfilled a stunning dying wish.

According to WCMH, doctors recently told Alyssa Elkins, 16, of Newark, that she has only four months to live, so she decided to make the most of the time she has left by making her bucket-list dreams come true.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

One of those wishes was to fire a Taser at someone.

On Sunday, Elkins got her chance with the help of Newark police. Elkins fired a stun gun at Sgt. Doug Bline, who volunteered for the task.

"It's unpleasant, to say the least, but for five seconds, if it makes somebody’s dream come true – especially in her situation – I think it was well worth it," Bline told WCMH.

>> Read more trending stories

She also zapped her uncle, State Trooper Josh Barry, The Associated Press reported.

Read more here or here.