Posted: 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Teamwork catches two alleged robbery suspects

Pryor doesn't see many armed robberies

Police lights
By Michael Purdy

Pryor, Okla. —

Residents in Pryor were shocked over the weekend when one of their businesses was robbed.  

Police say they typically only see armed robberies once every couple years.

"An armed robbery here is kind of a big deal for us," police said.  

However, residents don't have to worry.  KRMG's told teamwork saved the day.  

A witness saw the getaway car and notified officers.  From there,  Conley Williams and Christopher Trevino were tracked down at a nearby Walmart and arrested.   

