Teacher takes student whose father died to father-daughter dance

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. —
A girl whose father died last year was heartbroken when the the annual father-daughter dance rolled around, but one of her favorite teachers stepped in to fill those big shoes.
Kaylee Nance of St. Louis, Missouri, wasn't able to go bring her father to the annual father-daughter dance, so her friend invited her to attend with her and her father.
But Kaylee’s favorite teacher, Mr. Tim Bianco, stepped in and asked Kaylee to accompany him to the dance.
“I just thought that if she would like to go with somebody or have her own chaperone, I’d love to go with her,” Bianco told KSDK.
Kaylee, who loves to dance, happily accepted the invitation, and the two danced the night away. Bianco matched his tie with Kaylee's red dress and also bought Kaylee flowers.
Posted by Trautwein Elementary School on Friday, January 27, 2017
“I just want her to feel loced and cared about,” he said.
“I was so grateful that she has such a wonderful family here. We wouldn’t have gotten through what we got through without them,” Kaylee’s mother, Stacey Nance, said of Kaylee's community at Trautwein Elementary School.
Watch the heartwarming story from KSDK below:
